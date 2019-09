This uncertainty fuels the entire show, as well as Malin Persson Giolito's best-selling book of the same name. Similarly, the uncertainty of Maja's role in the shooting has captivated the universe in which Quicksand is set. During the nine months leading up to the trial, international media is ablaze with headlines about the so-called "Djursholm Girl," as Maja is called in the press. Maja is painted as a seductress, an evil mastermind, a Bonnie to an uber-rich Clyde . Like the real-life Amanda Knox, who was accused of killing her roommate Meredith Kircher, Maja is the center of a dialogue in which she has little to no voice.