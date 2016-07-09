5 Beauty Treatments That Give Instant Results

Jennifer Aniston recently told us that her Sunday nights are oft reserved for beauty maintenance. That is, things like masks, scrubs, and deep-conditioning treatments. We couldn't advocate more for a "you do you" evening at home — while watching GoT, perhaps? But, even during a lazy night in, we still want to be productive.
As you're probably well aware, we love products that deliver instant results here at R29, and at-home treatments are no different. That's why we've rounded up the five that we're loving right now. But the best part? You can actually use all five of these editor-approved products at once. Which means you can be tanning your legs, exfoliating your elbows and back, whitening your teeth, softening your feet, and healing your parched strands all while watching Jon Snow be Jon Snow.
Ahead, five at-home beauty treatments that we love — and you will, too.
