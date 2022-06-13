How A College Dive Bar Helped Shape My Queer Identity

My first night clearly wasn’t my last. I went back time and time again, in search of something I couldn’t quite put my finger on — community, sure, but also love, drag, cheap beer, and a sense of self. There are infinite layers of nuance to the queer identity, but stepping inside that queer bar, I began to scratch the surface of my own quest for belonging. And when I finally did leave Texas, almost exactly a year after that first night at the bar, I found a similar sense of community thousands of miles away in New York, at LGBTQ+ spaces and monthly queer-centric parties at clubs. The more queer bars I visited, the more I fell in love — with the resilience, and warmth, and impeccable taste of queers everywhere, who welcomed me, a stranger, into their fold.