5:45 a.m. — We get back from the gym and I make protein smoothies for both of us. R. also eats an omelet and gets ready for work. I reply to an email from a property management company since we are looking to have them manage our place after we move. I contact Allstate for a quote on landlord insurance and browse rental listings on Zillow.



12 p.m. — All of my coworkers decide to go get burgers from our local place. I can't resist and end up getting fries to eat on top of my packed lunch. $3.54



2:30 p.m. — I see that our local movie theater is doing a special for $3 tickets and $3 popcorn/soda combos this Saturday. I text R. and buy tickets for two movies (four tickets total). We both get excited to spend half the day at the theaters and grab lunch at the nearby mall. $12



5:20 p.m. — There's a ton of traffic so I arrive home later than usual. R. greets me with a glass of wine and we watch the Netflix documentary on AND1. I start feeling sleepy, so I shower and finish reading my book in bed. R. comes in to give me my massages and cuddles before I fall asleep fast.



Daily Total: $15.54