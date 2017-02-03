6 Super Chill Life Lessons You Can Learn From The Quakers

In these times of political and social turmoil, we're all looking for ways to, well, chill out. Easier said than done — unless you're familiar with the Quakers, that is. No, not "Quakers" like the oats or parrots, but "Quakers" like the self-described "harmless and innocent people of God." This small sect of Christianity has spent most of its existence urging people to get along, even if you don't totally see eye to eye.
If you've ever set foot in a Quaker meeting house (or attended Quaker school, like this lucky writer), you've almost definitely encountered the six core values of Quakerism. These general guidelines are also known as testimonies or by their pneumonic, S.P.I.C.E.S. They're the building blocks to a productive Quaker lifestyle. And, from peace to integrity to stewardship, they are predictably chill.
Ahead, we break down the S.P.I.C.E.S. one by one, exploring their inherent chillness — and how exactly they'll make your own life a little bit chiller, too.