I Have Found The Best Mattress For Anyone Sleeping Next To A Furnace-Human Hybrid

Do you even lift, bro? No, seriously, I’m asking. Because if you don’t, I would highly recommend getting a friend or a team of strongmen from a 1920s circus to help you, because this mattress is a heavy lift. Before it’s unpacked, the mattress comes rolled up in a tall box that makes it appear lighter than it ends up being, but it’s not going to be a good fit for anyone who's been skipping leg day. Or arm day. Or core day. With the queen-sized mattress weighing in at 154 pounds and, you know, being the size of a large mattress, it definitely wasn’t something I could have moved or positioned solo. I needed the help of someone admittedly much stronger than I am (and without comical baby hands) to get it into place.