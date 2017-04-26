What is it about pull-apart recipes that really make us ogle? Perhaps the fact that they are pretty much always filled with some sort of ooey, gooey, melty, pully-apart-y filling. Whether savory or sweet, all of these cheesy and sticky recipes are just begging to be torn to pieces and consumed in an animalistic minute.
So what are we waiting for? Let's get down to business with an absolutely shreddable lineup. Seriously as soon as we get home, it's ON. Scroll through and feast your eyes. These eight pull-apart beauties will be destroyed faster than you can snap an Instagram. Did we mention that they're way easier to make than you'd think? Sounds like our kind of food trend.