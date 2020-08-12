10 a.m. — After reading for a long while, I decide to take a dip. The water is calm, and I suddenly see a dolphin break through the water! I audibly gasp and look around me for other people, but I'm by myself. I keep watching and it happens four more times (people eventually notice and gather), and it is actually magical. I get out of the water and read a bit more before biking back.



1 p.m. — My parents and I make lunch. We throw everything frozen we have on a sheet and put it in the oven since we're leaving tomorrow. I snack on taquitos and pizza rolls while watching Queen of the South with my parents (newfound obsession).



4 p.m. — After swimming in the pool, my mom and I go for a bike ride. I am still kinda wet from the pool so I throw on shorts and just go in my bikini top, which of course results in honks from various men in trucks. The first time two guys in their late twenties hang out the window and yell something, and my sweet innocent mother says, "Were they saying hi? Do you know them?"



6 p.m. — The ride is super enjoyable, and after getting back, we both shower and get ready for dinner at one of our favorite spots on the island — a small authentic Italian place. On the car ride there, I check my email and see I have to sign up for COVID testing since I've been living in my Detroit apartment full time. I grab a spot for next week.



8 p.m. — Dinner is spectacular. On the way back, we stop at a Walmart so I can get a souvenir for G., and I pick out a nice mug ($8.91). You can never have too many mugs in college. $8.91



11 p.m. — After getting back, I hang out with my parents for a bit. It's nice to have had some time with my parents. I go upstairs, do my skincare, call K., and go to sleep.



Daily Total: $8.91