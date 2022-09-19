This New Horror Film Will Give You A Fear Of… Smiles  

The psychological horror film from Paramount is directed by Parker Finn, an up-and-comer who's quickly making a name for himself in the genre. Smile follows Rose, a psychiatrist, whose client is haunted by someone — or something — smiling at her, and ultimately takes her own life. Rose is then plagued by the same evil, and everywhere she turns, she’s confronted by unsettling, goosebump-inducing smiles. What she learns: No one lives once they’re marked — and she searches for answers and fights for her survival before time runs out.