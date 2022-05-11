For testing purposes, I got sent a customized shampoo, conditioner, curl cream, dry shampoo, and two supplements for hair growth and scalp balance — and pricing all depends on what kind of subscriptions or products you decide to bundle. Upon delivery, I was a bit disappointed that the bottles are on the small side — but, actually, in a way it was a blessing as it forced me to rethink how I don't really need that much product to get my hair clean. The privilege of using customized hair care also means that I am forcing myself to use these products sparingly but correctly. It means that I reserve, at most, one and a half shampoo pumps strictly for massaging into my scalp and then half of a conditioner pump just for the ends of my hair (which, currently, is short so I don't need much of it).