8 Prom Horror Stories That Will Make You Glad You're Out Of High School

Movies tell us that proms are supposed to be magical, glorious evenings. Our outfits will be elegant, our dancing will be on point, and the night will culminate in our crushes confessing their feelings for us. It's supposed to be a night to be remembered.
But in reality, that's not always the case. Sometimes, real life gets in the way. And sometimes, prom is a night to be remembered — but in the worst way possible. When a night is filled with such high hopes, it's all too easy for something to go wrong.
Ahead, we rounded up eight horrifying prom stories from our readers (and some staff members). Prepare yourself for everything from food poisoning to, well, some major drama.
