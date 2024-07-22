7:45 a.m. — Today is my biweekly Friday off (my schedule has me complete an 80-hour pay period in nine workdays) and I get up at the last possible minute to get ready for an 8 a.m. personal training gym session, cursing my phone addiction for keeping me up late. After feeding the dog, I walk the two blocks to the gym while stuffing a peach into my face. Although my monthly gym fee is an eye-watering amount, I can’t beat the convenient location, the expertise of my trainer, J., and the community vibe. An hour later, I’m done with a brutal but satisfying upper body workout. On my way out, I grab a prepared meal of brown rice, spiced ground beef and broccoli that another local business stocks the gym fridge with. $8



11 a.m. — I heft G. into the padded basket attached to the front rack on my bicycle (he is a princess) and ride across town under the brisk sunshine to a local vintage/designer resale store. There I pick up a nearly $385 check from selling some fancy wedding clothes on consignment earlier this year. When I head to the bottle shop next door, I consider whether I want to save the money or use it to pad this month’s spending budget. I decide to pad my depleted checking account for now, with an eye to move the amount to savings after my next paycheck. At the bottle shop I get a liter of Spanish white wine for a friend’s grill-out happening over the weekend, as well as some cute single-serving tequila shots from a woman-owned distillery to celebrate a friend’s choir performance later in the day. $51.82



12 p.m. — After the bottle shop, I bike up the street to a nearby rose garden and spend an hour walking with my dog, smelling the blooms and talking to one of my grandmothers over a video app — it’s been a few weeks since I last called her and we end up talking for almost 45 minutes. I haven’t been able to see my family, including my two younger siblings, in over two years due to a war, so it’s always bittersweet to hear what she’s up to and how her health is. After we’re done blowing air kisses over video, I bike over the hill to a pet store and grab a bag of food for G., whose food allergies require a specific, and expensive, raw diet. It’s almost double what I pay at my regular grocery store but the guy’s gotta eat. $41.88



12:30 p.m. — Suddenly I remember my Groce-Out fruit quest and, realizing how close I am, make a game-time decision to swing by on my way home. I end up buying a huge basket of strawberries, blueberries, some cheese, salmon dog kibble for one of my housemates’ dogs (G. often gets into his food, allergies be damned) and a DIY pedi tool set — I’d been looking for those little toe spreaders! $30.61



7:30 p.m. — I meet several friends at a beautiful church to see our friend J. perform in a 130-person choir made up of local musicians (I prepaid for my tickets a few weeks prior). Afterwards a group of us tailgate on our feet outside, fête-ing J. with ceremonial shots of the tequila I bought earlier in the day, along with some limes and flaky sea salt I brought from home. Later, at a nearby queer-run bar, I end up buying myself and two others a round of drinks, and then later scarf a plate of overpriced popcorn that another friend gets. I briefly feel anxiety over covering the drink tab, remembering my savings goals, but tell myself to relax and enjoy treating my friends. $52.92



12:30 a.m. — After biking home and giving G. a final walk, I lie in bed feeling a bit down, despite the nice evening that I had with good friends. I consider that perhaps I shouldn’t have indulged so much in a joint that got passed around. I try to get the thoughts out of my brain and into my journal but I fall asleep needlessly scrutinizing a few extremely low-stakes social interactions from the evening.



Daily Total: $185.23