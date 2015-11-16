8 Travel Hacks You Need To Know This Season

Traveling during the holidays can test the patience of even the most seasoned travel pros. Wall-to-wall traffic, long lines at the airport, and weather delays can all cause headaches. The idea of spending extended quality time with your nearest and dearest can induce panic. Not to mention the costs associated with celebrating “the most wonderful time of the year.” Airline, hotel, and car rental reservations are in high demand; there’s no such thing as a last-minute deal. Or holiday deal, period.
Instead of getting stressed out, get smart. Take a deep breath and keep your plans in perspective — and holiday spirit intact — with these brilliant travel hacks.
Instead of getting stressed out, get smart. Take a deep breath and keep your plans in perspective — and holiday spirit intact — with these brilliant travel hacks.