Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My dad finished high school then went straight to farming. My mom took a few semesters of college, but then dropped out when she got married. She always told my sister and me that we had to get our college degrees before we even thought about getting married. We both achieved that goal for her. My parents paid for a portion of my undergrad and I took out loans to pay for the rest. I went to a small public university, so it wasn't too much. When my grandfather passed, I got $10,000 to go straight to those loans. I managed to pay off the rest of my school loans by the time I turned 27. My husband paid for his school completely with loans. He wanted to get all the money he still owes out of the government's hands, so he took out a personal loan and paid off his student loans. We're hoping to finish paying those off within the next five years. I'm gonna be pretty pissed if the U.S. actually gets tuition reimbursement, but at least the interest is lower now.