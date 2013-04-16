Okay, so maybe skipping summer entirely is a little bit drastic, but seriously, we could see ourselves chilly if it meant seeing ourselves in Primary's fall '13 collection. For the latest installment, designer Cleo Schroeder has whipped up a fresh batch of luxe leather pieces in glossy black and deep oxblood, creative sweatshirts you won't wear to the gym, and (our favorite) truly awesome overcoats in many iterations. There's a color-blocked, over-sized moto, a quilted vest, and even an actually wearable cape. Not only does this polished-and-practical collection expand Schroeder's presence as a designer to watch, but it also gives us some awesome styling ideas as the lookbook is put together to perfection. Trainers and fringed skirts anyone?
Photos: Courtesy of Primary