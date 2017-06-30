Why The Drag March Is More Important To Me Than The Pride Parade

I’m lucky enough to have a supportive family and work in an environment where I can wear high heels to work (and I have). But that doesn't mean that I don’t still feel insecure or unsafe in public sometimes. The Drag March is one of the few times of year I feel empowered to walk down the street unapologetically loud and colorful — and feel like I’m with my people. The overall energy is overwhelming, and there aren’t any leaders, which is why it feels communal and friendly. As we join in joyful protest to the beat of bongo drums, we chant, we sing, we dance, and we look fabulous the entire time. I almost always make friends with those around me. And can we talk about the looks? Here, the higher the heels, the closer to God(dess)! More is definitely more, and while you can certainly come as you are (I’ve seen people in suits and ties), it’s always fun to throw on a little glitter or a bright pink wig. Or if you’re anything like me, you’ll do both.