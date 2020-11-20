Gifts Your Pregnant Friends Will Actually Love

The last time one of my friends got pregnant, I squealed. I was so psyched to finally have a reason to buy all the adorable onesies and tiny socks my heart desired. But amid the baby fever, I almost lost track of the fact that my friend still needed lovin' too. This is common: When you tell your friends you're expecting, they almost always start thinking of gifts for your child, but not for you.
As such, we're here to offer a gentle reminder that it's crucial to shop for both parent and baby. But what to buy? In many cases, the trick is to get the expecting bestie in your life something that's useful to them for where they are in life right now. That could be a spa kit. Or a high tech mug for their tea. Or even something that'll keep their baby calm so that they can get a mini nap in post delivery (they'll thank you later). To help give you some inspo, we rounded up a few of our favorite picks for parents-to-be, ahead.
