8 Practical Gifts Your Giftee Will ACTUALLY Use

The holidays are a totally different experience when everyone on your gift list is mastering the art of #adulting. Of course, there are those flash-in-the-pan trendy gifts that might initially catch your eye (we see you, jade rollers) — but then there are items that actually make life better and daily routines easier. Those practical gifts are the real unsung heroes of the holidays (and won't be a total waste of your money).
Think: a sheet set that’ll make it easier than ever to get a good night’s rest or a stylish razor from Vera Bradley + Venus that transforms shaving from a chore to a spa-like experience. While making your list (and checking it twice), look to items like these eight adult-approved gifts for everyone from your best friend whose apartment could use an upgrade to your sibling who needs a nudge in a more grown-up direction.