I Live In NYC, Make $95k & Use The 80/20 Rule For Wellness

5 p.m. — M. and I just finished up a couple’s therapy session. We pay out of pocket for this — it’s $75 so we each pay $37.50 each. This has been our third session and so far, I think it’s been helpful for us. Our communication has needed work for a while and it’s nice to have a third person’s perspective on it. I love that M. is open to therapy and willing to work on our relationship. It’s something that I am no longer ashamed to admit and hope this helps others who need support as well. We head out for an early dinner at a Mexican restaurant down the street from us. We order chips and salsa to start, along with a Modelo beer for M. and a glass of Sauvignon Blanc for me. M. orders steak fajitas and a fish taco and I decide on a fish burrito. We do another round of drinks as well during dinner. It was exactly what the doctor ordered! The bill was $120 and we split it down the middle ($60).After dinner, I buy a few pieces of candy for us to share and we head home ($9.38). We turn on Parks and Rec and snack on the candy before calling it a night.