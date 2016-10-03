These Masks Will Cure Every Skin-Care Woe

We’re no strangers to masking trends. From sheet masks to bubble masks to magnetic masks, we’ve tried — and love — them all. But there's one formulation that's been around for some time now and hasn't gotten the hype we think it deserves: the powder mask. Sure, it's not as Instagram-worthy or as easy to slap on as the sheet, but at the end of the day, it's about making your skin look its best — and powder delivers results.
We asked Erica Parker, celebrity esthetician and educational director of Michael Todd Beauty, and dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, for some pro knowledge on why these chalky mixes are worth making a mess for. Here's what we learned.
Basically, when you reach for a liquid facial product, the ingredients inside are already activated. (That's why many only last six months to a year and do better in cool, dry, dark environments.) But the ingredients in a powder formula get activated when we choose to activate them — by turning on the faucet and adding water into the mix.
Control is the major appeal here, because if you're crafty, customization becomes an option with a powder. "Someone with oily or acne-prone skin has the option to take that clay and mix it with another base, like raw apple cider vinegar, instead of water," says Parker. But there is one downside, and that's the messiness factor. This isn't your in-and-out, pre-workday mask — but it is perfect for a weekend DIY day.
