"I met my husband in 1998, which absolutely totally changed my life, and we were together for two years when the new millennium was coming in. I said to myself that if y2k does happen and the whole world doesn't shut down, I'm going to live. We always had it in the back of our heads that eventually I would be able to become post-op. It was extremely important to me, and we both knew that physically the relationship wouldn't last if I wasn't complete. N0t because he wouldn't want to be with me, but because I wouldn't want to see myself. I would cry in the shower. Everything about me was beautiful in my mind. I didn't think I was the most gorgeous person, but everything felt amazing until my underwear had to come off to get in the shower. It was just destroying me."