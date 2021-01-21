I Got Porcelain Veneers — & Now I Love My Smile

"The big difference between porcelain crowns and porcelain veneers is when you do a crown, you really have to grind a lot of the tooth away," Dr. Dorfman said. "With veneers, sometimes we don't even have to grind anything away, and if we do it's very, very minimal, so you're not going to sacrifice the integrity of the tooth with a good porcelain veneer." An implant impression is made with an impression coping tool to create the new tooth. Haas was able to give feedback on the particulars of the temporary shape and size, and once it was placed, Dr. Dorfman explained that the old, gray implant underneath would show through until her second appointment.