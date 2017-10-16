All The Sneaky Ways Living In A City Is Ruining Your Skin

There are a lot of perks to living in a big city: You don't have to go far for some great shopping, you have endless restaurants to choose from, and there’s always something to do. But these benefits come at a price — and we don’t mean the sky-high rent. Thanks to other city-related elements — pollution, stress, and even tap water (seriously) — urban living can really wear on your skin, causing premature aging, breakouts, and everything in between.
Since running around in a hazmat suit might not be the most practical option, we turned to dermatologist Howard Sobel and cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson to offer some more feasible options for protecting your skin. It's actually as simple as following the proper steps and choosing the right ingredients, like those in Elizabeth Arden's PREVAGE line. Now, about that rent — we can't help you with that one.
*All prices listed are in CAD.