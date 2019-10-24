Monthly Expenses

Rent: $400 (I live with my boyfriend in a one-bed flat that his mother owns. She moved abroad but wanted to keep a place in London, her hometown, so we pay very cheap rent in a very central location. This includes all utilities, wifi, and gym access. A pretty sweet deal.)

Student Loans: $0 (My grandmother left me some inheritance so I used that to pay for university, rather than take a loan.)

Cell Phone: $27

Netflix: $13 (the world and his dog uses this too — my sister, her ex-housemates, my parents, my boyfriend's sister....)

Spotify: $6.50 (I am still on a student plan somehow despite graduating a year and a half ago)

Charitable Donation: $25 (to support work to improve the lives of children and women in a developing country)

Savings: At the end of the month, anything left in my bank account goes into high-interest stock investments as savings. Usually around $800 to $1,000. I dip into this as necessary (e.g. to pay for a holiday or emergency). L., my boyfriend, and I also are planning to open a Lifetime ISA in January to start saving for a house, as we should both be getting raises/promotions. I will most likely transfer some of my existing investment savings to that account.