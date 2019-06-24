The Plus-Size Workout Brands Everyone Should Be Shopping

Often when an activewear brand announces that they're extending their sizes, or shows a plus-size model in a fitness context, a similar narrative occurs: concern trolls freak out and say that the brand shouldn't be promoting "unhealthy" lifestyles. (This even happens when Refinery29 posts a stock photo of someone with a larger body alongside a health story.)
As we've said before, people who are plus-size also work out and care about fitness. More importantly, you can't tell anything about a person's health just by looking at them, and weight is just one indicator of health. Despite all of these truths, many activewear brands seem to ignore the 67% of women in the U.S. who wear a size 14 and above, while others are just coming around to the idea.
When you're shopping for new workout clothes, consider supporting brands that you know celebrate and promote size inclusivity, regardless of your own size. Not sure where to go? We've found the activewear brands that have committed to providing technical, fashionable, workout clothes for plus-size individuals.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.