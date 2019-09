I wasn’t expressing myself through fashion, I was telling myself, and the world, I had something to hide. I was instead expressing that I didn’t like my body… and that wasn’t cute to me anymore.I made a decision. If I liked a strapless or sleeveless item enough to purchase it, then I’d like it enough to wear it — cardigan free. I started going sleeveless, and to my relief, nothing interesting happened. No one made fun of me. I went to events sleeveless and felt lighter. I went sleeveless on dates and blushed as guys told me how soft my skin was.So the other day when a stranger from the internet commented on my sideboob (which was actually under arm fat, thank you!), it truly did not matter. If she’d left the same comment three summers ago, it would have sent me into anxiety about my body and what I looked like. It would have shaken my confidence to the core. But today, I know differently. I know that putting my jiggly arms on the internet in a dress I like is a powerful act.That commenter may have thought my arms were a fashion faux pas, but what she didn’t realize is that I now have body love and confidence. I’ve worked hard for it — it’s something I can’t buy, and it's something that no one can take away.