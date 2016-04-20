If you're confused by the internet's obsession with zoodles (yes, we know they sound like a hypoallergenic dog hybrid) don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.
Zoodles are simply another name for zucchini noodles — a super-easy and healthy pasta alternative for all you veggie-lovers out there. All you'll need in order to hop on this food trend is a spiralizer (pick one up for cheap online) or a peeler, a couple of zucchinis, and you're in business.
The folks at Pinterest have rounded up their most-pinned zoodle recipes — from simple to decadent snacks, lunches, and dinners. Check out the below and get your zoodle on.
Looking to ease into zucchini noodles? This recipe is the perfect starter.
2. Pesto Zucchini Noodles With Roasted Tomatoes & Grilled Chicken
Zoodles are a delicious base for this protein-rich dish. Sprinkle with some fresh grated parm, basil, and oven-roasted tomatoes.
What is the best thing about these lemony shrimp zoodles? They only take 20 minutes to make. Hello, go-to weeknight dinners.
4. Garlic Parmesan Zoodles
You can never go wrong with a little butter, garlic, and parmesan. (Or a lot.)
5. Thai Zuchinni Noodle & Quinoa Salad
Looking to add some grains to your greens? Quinoa won't weigh down your zesty zoodles.
6. Spicy Thai Zoodles
These spicy Thai zoodles are a favorite one-pot meal. Eat them hot or cold, straight out of the fridge.
7. Stir-Fry Zucchini Noodles
Sautéing your zucchini noodles is a great opportunity to add some flavor. This recipe uses toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce.
