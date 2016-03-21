We have to admit that one of our favorite parts of attending a wedding is gobbling up the cake. But before taking a bite, we always pause to admire the artistic touches that go into preparing such a towering treat. Ahead, discover 10 of the most beautiful, creative wedding cakes we spotted on Pinterest. Whether naked and low-key strikes your fancy, or you’re all about those multilevel, gold-flake iterations, you’re going to want to see these goodies. Okay, we just got really hungry all of a sudden.
We love this unique cake topper.
This naked cake's over-the-top focal point is winning us over.
This marble cake is certainly a stunner!
We don't even know how they did this — but this cake is equal parts artistic and delicious looking.
So many levels. So much glitter.
This tropical color combo has got our mouths watering.
What a work of art!
A gorgeous little cake topped with plenty of sparkles.
The banners, the toppers, the tiers — this cake is everything.
This cake is laid back and luxe.
