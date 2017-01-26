I love cheese SO much. For me it's less of a want and more of a need on my weekly shopping list. Because cheese goes well on everything, and everything deserves to have cheese. And anything lacking its melty, ooey, gooey, pull-apart-y golden goodness is just a bare, sad shell of a food. So to honor my fiery feelings on this dairy matter, I'm sharing Pinterest's top pinned cheese recipe of all time (over 250,000 times to be exact), and am officially crowning it the "CROAT" (i.e. The Cheesiest Recipe Of All Time). Scroll on to check it out, among other top rankers, below.
It just feels right that the CROAT is a grilled cheese pizza hybrid. 2. Million Dollar Macaroni & Cheese Casserole
I'm guessing you really would feel like a million bucks after eating this casserole. 3. Parmesan Roasted Tomatoes
I will be consuming these ham and cheese spinach puffs for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. 8. Super Creamy Vegan Stovetop Mac & "Cheese"
Just because you're vegan doesn't mean some creamy mac & cheese is off limits. 9 Easy Garlic Cheese Bombs
Mashed potatoes and cheese in fried bite form — giving us life.
