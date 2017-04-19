The Ultimate Product Ranking Of Pillsbury Baked Goods

We'd be hard-pressed to find a food mascot more memorable than the Pillsbury Doughboy. Not only is this character clad in a tiny chef's hat and ascot (with the giggle of an angel to boot), he also reps a pretty bomb line of edible goods. Cherished are the memories of breaking buttery and flaky crescent rolls at dinners round the family table; Fond are the times of pulling ready-to-bake chocolate chippers fresh out of the oven. See? The memories run deep.
And so, we decided to create a ranking of the top ten Pillsbury products on store shelves. From cookies to already baked muffins, buns, rolls, and more — click on to see which products will make you coyly exclaim "Hoo-hoo!"