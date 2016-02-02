I Knew He Was A Pickup Artist, But I Dated Him Anyway

As the school year went on, and my summer in New York felt farther and farther away, Adam eventually disappeared. I wasn’t surprised, especially considering we were never official or exclusive. After I graduated, I moved back to NYC and dated a string of flaky dudes who faded away one after another. But Adam will always have the distinction of being the one ex who reached out years later, dropping me an email out of the blue with kind words and a genuine apology.



“I’ve always felt bad about ghosting all those years ago,” it read, in part. “I wanted to say I’m sorry, and you’re awesome, and I was a jackass-idiot hybrid.”



Ghosting’s not cool, but I don’t agree with the self-neg. I think he’s a good person, and one I wouldn’t have gotten to know if he hadn’t expertly maneuvered his way into a date with me. Which makes me think maybe, just maybe, his Mystery education didn't teach him to treat women like prey — or at least, that part of the education didn’t stick. Instead, the classes actually helped mold him into someone who could bravely reach out after years of silence to express vulnerability and respect. Not a jackass-idiot hybrid at all.



