Peter Som is always a show we look forward to at NYFW, and this year was no exception. The designer's fresh, It-Girl-approved aesthetic took part in the increasingly prevalent trend of vaguely '60s, Pucci-esque colorways and patterns for Spring '14 — also serving up some sweet, innocent eyelet fabrics with an edgy cut. And while we were obviously Tweeting and Instagramming our way from the stands, we also enlisted super-Pinner and pro photographer Bonnie Tsang to head backstage for some atmospheric documentation.
What we learned backstage — a lesson we're constantly reminded of during Fashion Week, in fact — is that a messy, just-out-of-bed chignon is an elaborate illusion. It might look low-maintenance, but there's actually quite a bit of pro styling (read: two sets of hands) that goes into achieving the carefree look. Lead hairstylist Eugene Soleiman created the "spontaneous" texture by using a blowdryer to muss the hair, while spraying it with Wella Ocean Spritz Hairspray — talk about multitasking.
We've also got our eye on that perfectly blended blue ombre nail, a hard color to pull off without looking half-zombie. Thankfully, it'll be that much easier to copy with Som's custom polish collection, courtesy of Zoya. All that goodness, matched with delicately minimal makeup and the occasional strong brow, is part of what made this collection so thoroughly New York. Dressed to the nines in shiny short-shorts with I-couldn't-care-less beauty is the very definition of cool-girl style — and while these exact looks needed a team of pros to pull off, you best bet we'll be practicing these tips at home, stat!