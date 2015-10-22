

When Joon got sick in late August, I was on vacation in Cape Cod. She was 16 and slowing down, and I had a nagging feeling in my gut as I rushed to the airport that day. Still, I ignored my fears that something might happen while I was away. “It’s just a few days,” I told myself. “She’ll be okay.”



She wasn’t. When I got home, Joon was weak and vomiting, and I rushed her to the animal hospital at 1:30 a.m., panic seizing my stomach. “I’m afraid she’s dying,” I spluttered to the infuriatingly blasé young doctor. Joon just lay there, weary and resigned. Somehow, I just knew.



A week later, in that same office, I cradled her now-bony body as the euthanasia drugs kicked in. Her death was peaceful (as all the ostensibly comforting pet-loss websites promised it would be), but it was still the most brutal, nonsensical thing I’ve ever had to do. You want me to co-sign and hold my cat while someone kills her?



By then, though, we were out of options. She’d been at the hospital for a week. She could barely walk, wasn’t eating, and the IV fluids and feeding tube weren’t helping. She showed zero interest in my frantic attempts at affection; instead, she curled up behind the chair, away from me, while my heart caved in.



“We think it’s cancer,” the vet calmly explained. “She’s getting worse, not better.”



The morning after Joon was euthanized, I didn’t leave my bed. I just cried and grew increasingly tortured by irrational fears. The worst: that Joon hadn’t actually died when they’d put her to sleep, and that they’d accidentally cremated her alive.



