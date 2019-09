Best Strength Training Exercises From Personal Trainers

They say strength comes from within, but when it comes to lugging groceries, opening sticky windows, and pulling down heavy boxes from the tippy-top shelf, it sure helps if your muscles have gotten a little action from some well-chosen exercises.The best ones get at your more neglected muscles while also forcing your body to work in synergy, meaning you’ll get stronger in a way that’s useful to your daily life. And the four moves ahead, each endorsed by a top trainer, do just that. In fact, several showed up on more than one list, with multiple experts assuring us they rely on these exercises themselves.For a full workout, slip on some of our favorite pieces of Old Navy activewear — made with summer-ready Go-Dry technology — and complete the moves as a circuit, moving from one to the next with little rest in between. Following a full round, take a one-minute breather; then repeat from the top, aiming for three to four sets.Need even more incentive? This routine requires no pricey gear, class, or gym membership — just a few props you likely already have laying around and your incredibly capable self.