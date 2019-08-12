We Talked To 7 People Who Are Actually Doing The Jobs They Wanted To Do As Kids

Asking a kid, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” seems to be as much for adult amusement as anything else. After all, what four-year-old can actually predict what they want to be? And besides, if we all became what we wanted to be when we grew up, there’d be a lot of farmer/ballerina/astronauts out there and maybe not enough data analysts or building engineers. Of course, there are exceptions: people who decided what they wanted to be pretty early in life… and actually made it happen. Of course, being a teacher or a veterinarian looks a lot different than you think it might when you’re ten. (Who knew almost every job involves paperwork and meetings, even the dream ones?)