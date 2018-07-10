Why I Quit My Dream Job After 17 Years

Nah. I couldn’t QUIT. Could I? I loved my job. I had a dream job. I’m quite certain that people would line up for blocks for a chance to sit at my desk. But in truth, after 17 years at the same company, it had become commonplace. Not the kind of boring where you’re so jaded that you don’t appreciate all the amazing opportunities that you experience on a daily basis, but the kind of boring when you know in your heart that you are capable of more. You see, I could do my job with my eyes closed. Now some of you may be thinking, Great! Easy ride. Get paid well and go home early. Well, not me. I couldn’t help but think that I was supposed to be embarking on new challenges and learning new things.