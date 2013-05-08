We admit, when it comes to a new season, there's a lot to lust for. But, when reality hits, we stick to the items that we know we'll wear over and over, are practical, and also have the power to elevate our personal style to new and inspired heights.
And, with the debut of its new fall collection, Pedro García has found the perfect trifecta. Featuring statement heels, everyday flats, and a quirky It bag, García's designs each come with their own special wink. The oil-slick booties are sexy, eye-catching, and down-right rad; the smoking slipper gets a fall upgrade with perforated materials and a hint of sparkle; and a magenta carryall with a subtle metallic lining is truly among the handbag hole-y grail (yes, we did make that joke). With a mixture of classic shapes and on-trend accents, these three new finds will help us keep our fall wish-list numbers down while and autumn ensembles thriving.
Advertisement
Check out our other lust-worthy García picks on page two.
This year, we'll replace rusty, copper autumn shades for this deep-pink hue.
With a bit of bling, these comfortable shoes can still be considered part of your "fancy" footwear.
Advertisement