If your weekend is stacked with brunches and birthdays and everything in between, you're going to need some quick-change looks that'll see you through it all. That's why we're starting with this year's go-to staple, an off-the-shoulder top, as the ultimate base for all of your off-duty ensembles. Pair it with denim and sneakers for a daytime-appropriate feel, and then switch it up in time for nightfall with plaid pants and black booties. The classic-to-cool transformation only takes seconds to pull off, and it'll save you from being photographed in the same look ad nauseam.