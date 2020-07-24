The Perfect Pastel Outfit For Your Next Workout

Head to outdoor workout or group Zoom fitness class and you'll probably be looking at a sea of black gear — black leggings, black tops, maybe even black shoes. Which isn't a bad thing, but sometimes, adding in just a bit of color could (literally) brighten up your workout. And I'm making the case for pastel fitness gear.
Just because these colors are pale, light, and airy doesn't mean that the pieces of workout gear are anything less than functional. These pale pinks, blues, yellows, and purples mean business.
To prove it, we've rounded up the best performance-focused pastel workout clothes. Swipe through for a washed-out option you can fall in love with.
