How To Take Your Party-Dress Style To The Next Level

Whether you feel most comfortable as a wallflower or in the middle of a dance circle, chances are you’ve got a celebration coming up that requires you to go a little beyond your daily all-athleisure-everything lifestyle. And since every event on your social calendar needs a dress to go along with it, we’re here to help you figure out how to give your own fancy-time wardrobe a little wake-up. Watch the video above to see three different party-dress looks, presented in increasingly bold ways.
