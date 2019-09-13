The Best Online Jobs For College Students Looking To Make Extra Cash

The things I miss most about college are doing work in my pajamas (like, even in the library) and being able to work according to my own schedule (a.k.a. sometimes at the crack of dawn when inspiration struck). If you are, like I once was, a college student into pajama-working at random hours of the day who is also in need of a secondary income stream, look no further than these part-time side hustles — all of which you can do in a fleece onesie, should you so desire. In the words of Lisa Rinna, Real Housewife of Beverly Hills and self-proclaimed side hustle extraordinaire: "Don't hustle the hustler."
Data Entry & Transcription
Upwork is a great resource for freelance opportunities, especially when it comes to data entry and transcription. Depending on your time constraints and the amount of work you're looking to take on, you can choose from longer-term opportunities as well as fixed cost one-time jobs. As far as qualifications, all you need is a computer and the willingness to type quickly and/or put stuff in spreadsheets.
According to The Penny Hoarder, the average hourly pay for data entry work is $9-$16/hour, and platforms like Transcribe Me offer $15-$22 per audio hour. On Fiverr, another freelance marketplace platform, you can set your own rates, too.
Selling Your Old Stuff
Got a closet full of stuff you haven't touched in a year? (No, just me?) If you're looking to sell clothes, Poshmark is a great resource where you can sell items in good condition that you no longer want for some extra change. And the process is pretty painless — all you do is post listings for the pieces you want to sell, price them how you see fit, and wait for the offers to come in. Poshmark takes a flat commission of $2.95 for all sales under $15, and for sales of anything over $15, you keep 80 percent of the sale price. There's also Depop, which charges a 10 percent commission fee on all sales in addition to a Paypal fee, and TheRealReal for luxury consignment, where you get to keep up to 85 percent of the sale price.
There's also eBay of course, as well as a ton of other platforms listed here where you can sell everything from tech gadgets to DVDs and maternity clothes. And if all else fails, you can also sell any unused gift cards that you'd rather trade in for cash.
Online Tutoring
Got a school subject you're particularly interested in? According to The Penny Hoarder, online tutors can earn a starting hourly rate of $13-$20/hour. Platforms like Tutor.com, Wyzant, Varsity Tutors, and Preply and let you tutor remotely via video on your own schedule. You just have to apply on each platform, set your preferences, and accept opportunities as they come in.
