The Best Online Jobs For College Students Looking To Make Extra Cash

Got a closet full of stuff you haven't touched in a year? (No, just me?) If you're looking to sell clothes, Poshmark is a great resource where you can sell items in good condition that you no longer want for some extra change. And the process is pretty painless — all you do is post listings for the pieces you want to sell, price them how you see fit, and wait for the offers to come in. Poshmark takes a flat commission of $2.95 for all sales under $15, and for sales of anything over $15, you keep 80 percent of the sale price. There's also Depop , which charges a 10 percent commission fee on all sales in addition to a Paypal fee, and TheRealReal for luxury consignment, where you get to keep up to 85 percent of the sale price.