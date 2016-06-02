One minute, you're in a busy shopping district. Then, you turn into a quiet side street and find yourself in front of Laurence Guilloud and Fabrice Le Dantec's building. Their apartment feels like a little retreat in the city, filled with a loving mix of vintage and modern pieces perfectly suited to their warm, welcoming personalities and to this beautiful space.
Guilloud and Le Dantec are the creative force behind L'Instant Parisien, a site that profiles artists and designers living in the City of Light, taking readers inside their homes to see how they work and live. The goal of the website, per the duo, is to capture "fragments of the soul of Paris and Parisians."
There's a little bit of the soul of Paris in this little abode: Like that great city, this space feels beautiful, but also generous; eclectic, but warm. Guilloud and Le Dantec talk about the pieces in their collection almost as if they were old friends — about how things have souls and particular places they want to be. Maybe this is why the things in their home have a certain happy harmony — it feels like they want to be together. And when you're sitting on the couch, sipping tea, and chatting about their favorite spots and what they love most about Paris, you'll feel like you're a part of the mix, too.
Click through to see more.
