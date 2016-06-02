Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Apartment Therapy
Home
Peek Inside This Couple's Chic Parisian Retreat
Apartment Therapy
Jun 2, 2016
Living
Yes, You Can Make New Friends In A New City — Here's How
Apartment Therapy
May 26, 2016
Home
10 Non-Food Things You Should Keep In Your Fridge
Apartment Therapy
May 18, 2016
Home
How This Couple Makes Their Tiny Studio Feel So Much Bigger
Margaret and Tim's Brooklyn loft is a dream of an apartment: Although it's only 650 square feet, its high ceilings and ample light make it seem much
by
Apartment Therapy
Home
The 3 Secrets To Having A Clean House — Always
You know the type. It doesn't matter if you're at their home for an event or just dropping by for an unannounced visit — their homes are always
by
Apartment Therapy
Home
8 Secrets For An Organized Studio Apartment
One of the biggest challenges of living in a single room is figuring out where to put the furniture. Since my current home is a 250-square-foot studio,
by
Apartment Therapy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted