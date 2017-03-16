Paris Hilton Is Very Proud To Have Inspired Kendall Jenner's Style

It's been a long time since we've seen Paris Hilton on our TVs. The Simple Life's last episode aired in 2007 (RIP) and Hilton's own reality show, The World According To Paris, got the ax after just one season in 2011. But that doesn't mean Hilton's just relaxing in her Juicy Couture tracksuits and Uggs. Instead, the heiress has been not-so-quietly building an empire of her own. With fragrance, DJ gigs, and even a hotel to her name, Hilton is shedding her image as a vapid reality star and showing the world that she's got an entrepreneurial spirit.