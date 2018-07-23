I'm 24 & I Can’t Spend The Night Away From Home

I have only told a handful of people about my panic attacks, and I often downplay them. Because as much as people can be concerned or sorry for me, I am yet to meet anyone who truly understands, or who experiences the same thing. It is easy to feel horrendously childlike as you tell someone who lives with their boyfriend, or in an apartment with their friends, that you can’t stay away from home. I can sense — whether real or imagined — a relief that they don’t have the same issue, and I’m left wishing I didn’t struggle with something that was so necessary for adult development. Occasionally, people who really can’t put themselves in my shoes will make jokes about it, that I’ll never move out, and it takes a great deal of strength not to cry. It is debilitating, depressing and feels endless and exhausting.