I'm 24 & I Can’t Spend The Night Away From Home

Day to day, I can suppress the worry that this problem isn’t going away anytime soon. Luckily, because rents are disgracefully high in London, I’ve been able to use that as an excuse for still living at home and I have friends who live at home too, which helps to normalise my situation. I have a job that doesn’t require me to travel and makes me feel important. But when my mental health takes a slide, it all comes rushing back: at 24, I’m too old to be the way I am; I need to stand on my own two feet, for myself, my family and my boyfriend. I fear that the incredible patience they all offer me will run out and I feel as though everyone is moving at a faster pace than I can keep up with. I need more time to fix the problem. It makes me wish I could be young and struggling with housing, rather than being still at home and stifling my parents’ future. But that feels monumental, as though I’m rushing towards a deadline I’m not capable of meeting yet.