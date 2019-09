Over the past few years, Paleo eating plans have taken the blogosphere by storm — with celebrities and foodie bloggers continuously gushing about the popular "caveman diet." But we're not here to talk about diets. The Paleo lifestyle has become such a thing that we've seen Paleo products (from brands like Primal Life Organics and Araza Natural Beauty ) pop up in the beauty aisle, too.Such products easily fall into the natural-beauty category, but their low processed-ingredients composition is what really sets them apart from the rest. They take a cue from the Paleo diet, focusing on using whole and unprocessed ingredients that our cavemen ancestors would have used (although there's no meat). Sounds a bit gimmicky, yes, so we reached out to some experts to find out more about the Paleo beauty regimen.“Paleo is all about eating real, healthy, unprocessed foods, and it's the same for beauty,” explains Maia Singletary, CEO of Astrida Naturals . “Products feature ingredients like coconut oil, unrefined shea butter, and avocado oil. While some naturally derived ingredients still require preservatives, chemicals, and alterations in a lab, paleo skin-care ingredients are usually unprocessed.”Paleo beauty might be suitable for those who are seeking a more toxin-free alternative to commercial beauty products. “Paleo beauty staples include coconut oil, olive oil, sweet-almond oil, [apple-]cider vinegar, baking soda,” says dermatologist Tsippora Shainhouse , MD. "Some followers include sugar in their regimen, which doesn’t cause inflammation in the body, but can exfoliate the skin.”The routine depends on the person. “The regimen is relatively the same as any other quality, natural skin-care program,” says Frownies CEO and naturopath Kat Wright. “Cleanse...with a gentle cleanser, moisturize, and nourish the skin twice daily, just like any good skin-care regimen.”Some cleanse with natural clays, tone with apple-cider vinegar, and moisturize with face oils. Others take a more extreme approach, avoiding bathing and shampooing to properly keep up with the back-to-basics philosophy. “Some Paleo followers might slowly reduce hair- and body-washing to one to two times a week,” says Dr. Shainhouse. “Some also don’t use shampoo or conditioner...as they will use eggs, vinegar rinses, coconut oil, or just plain water.”Because Paleo beauty products are made with minimally processed ingredients, some argue that they're a lot less toxic than your drugstore favorites. “The Paleo lifestyle promotes minimally processed ingredients, and that’s always a good idea,” says CAP Beauty cofounder Kerrilynn Pamer. “Ingredients like cold-pressed coconut oil, raspberry-seed oil, and shea butter are miracle workers filled with hidden benefits.”Dermatologist Valerie Goldburt , MD, also applauds the Paleo-beauty approach. “Coconut oil is a fantastic makeup remover, as you can melt some in your hands, pat on your skin, and tissue off,” Dr. Goldburt says. “Likewise, beet juice can be used as a natural stain, while coconut oil can also be rubbed on the lips, for natural moisturization.”Trina Felber, Paleo skin-care expert and CEO of Primal Life Organics, developed her own line of products solely made with food-based ingredients. “There’s a big difference between Paleo beauty and more mainstream products,” Felber says. “Paleo beauty often looks at skin care from a food standpoint, as Primal Life Organics is made from vitamin- and mineral-rich foods that aren’t toxic, and helps your skin heal. 'Big-cosmo' [or mainstream] products are usually filled with cheap chemicals that only make skin conditions even worse.”