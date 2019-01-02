Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Paleo Diet
Diet & Nutrition
Everything You Need To Know About Diet Pasta
by
Cory Stieg
More from Paleo Diet
Health Trends
The Problem With Chipotle's New Keto, Whole30, & Paleo Bowls
Cory Stieg
Jan 2, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
The Problem With Whole30: What Happens On Day 31?
Cory Stieg
Feb 9, 2018
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Should Avoid These Popular Diets
Sarah Jacoby
Jan 4, 2017
Diet & Nutrition
The Paleo Paradox
Lifestyle: The typical way of life of an individual, group, or culture. — Merriam-Webster’s Learner’s Dictionary Fad Diet: Any of a number of
by
Kelsey Miller
Diet & Nutrition
Stomach-Churning News About The Paleo Diet
You’ve heard it before: Based on the idea of eating like a caveman, the ever-so-popular Paleo diet forbids anything our Neanderthal ancestors
by
Sophie Kreitzberg
Diet & Nutrition
What "Going Paleo" Did To My Body
There is no inherently right way to eat. Some people feel their best eating vegan, some naturally incline toward a Mediterranean diet, and others
by
Summer Innanen
Skin Care
It's The Caveman Diet For Your Skin
Over the past few years, Paleo eating plans have taken the blogosphere by storm — with celebrities and foodie bloggers continuously gushing about the
by
Courtney Leiva
Diet & Nutrition
Here's How Healthy The Most Popular Diets Really Are
Now that we're all resolving to be our healthiest selves, it's time to start finding the best way to actually do that. To that end, U.S. News & World
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
5 Easy Paleo Breakfasts You Will Love
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. This article was originally published on July
by
Hayley MacMillen
Diet & Nutrition
What Marilyn Monroe Ate For Breakfast
This article was originally published February 6, 2015. It's hard to imagine that anyone paid much attention to what they ate before Gwyneth Paltrow
by
Lexi Nisita
Health
A Healthy Soup That Can Easily Be Modified For The Paleo Eater
During the winter months in San Diego, when the weather at night can dip into the 40s (and sometimes 30s!), I find myself craving soup — hot and
by
Kitchen Konfidence
Diet & Nutrition
Avocado Lovers, Rejoice: Here's The First-Ever Avocado Oil Mayo
America loves mayonnaise. We fork over $2 billion for it every year — more than twice what we spend on ketchup. But, mayo isn't
by
Corinne Caputo
Diet & Nutrition
Why I'll Never Go Paleo
All my life, bread and I have had a very close, loving relationship — fraught with complex emotions and politics. When I was a kid, my grandmother
by
Justin Sedor
Diet & Nutrition
5 Delicious Recipes That Are Paleo AND Vegan (For Real)
Many people view "Paleo" as synonymous with "carnivorous" — the Paleo diet is often thought to be based on unlimited meat consumption. But, in fact,
by
Hayley MacMillen
Diet & Nutrition
The Extreme Diet I Would Do Again — & Again
The first time I heard of Whole30, I thought it sounded awful. It's like Paleo, but worse: harder, stricter, more exact. It's only meant to last 30
by
Colleen Barrett
Diet & Nutrition
Will 1 Cookie Ruin Your Diet?
Shake your salt habit, get rid of gluten, just say "no" to sugar, and for the sake of everything good and pure, please step away from anything
by
K. Aleisha Fetters
Diet & Nutrition
Move Over, Paleo: This Extreme Diet Has Raised The Stakes
Over the last few months, I've watched my coworkers convert to a Paleo lifestyle one after the other. Sure, eating more lean protein and fewer refined
by
Justin Sedor
Diet & Nutrition
Has Science Found The "Healthiest Diet"?
One of the most frustrating things about trying to lead a "healthy" lifestyle is the sheer number of conflicting definitions the word healthy can yield.
by
Justin Sedor
Diet & Nutrition
The Problem With Paleo
At this point, you're probably familiar with the paleo diet. You know, eat as the caveman would eat. Paleo diets dominated Google searches in 2013, and
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Diet & Nutrition
DASH Diet? What You Need To Know About 2014's "Best Diet"
Ah, U.S. News & World Report, the pioneers of the concept that people will read anything that pits entities, universities, or elementary schools against
by
Kelly Bourdet
Diet & Nutrition
Paleo: Google's Most Popular Diet In
School
2013
Sorry, juice cleanses, but cave(wo)men owned 2013. According to Google, the ever-popular (and sometimes tiresome) Paleo diet dominated the search scene
by
Hayden Manders
Diet & Nutrition
Overdid It? Here's How To Recover (The Paleo Way)
Unfortunately, this is the time of year when we all wake up with a headache. Beginning today, our holiday overindulgences set in full-force. So, what
by
Kelly Bourdet
Diet & Nutrition
Paleo Diet Diaries: We Give Up Bread
The paleo diet. Many of us have heard about this primal-diet trend, and though it promises better energy, better health, better skin, and other benefits
by
Kelly Bourdet
Los Angeles
The Restrictive Diet Foodie Awards
Ever feel like your diet keeps you from eating out? Well, no need to curb your cravings any longer! With your restrictive snacking habits in mind, we've
by
Ali Hoffman
Diet & Nutrition
Confessions Of A Former Vegetarian
Guys, I have a confession: I was a vegetarian for 17 years, but I didn’t do it for the animals. In fact, the Wilburs, Bessies, Babes, and all the
by
Leeann Duggan
Power Up
Power Up! 3 Paleo Breakfasts That Will Give You TONS Of Energy
Like many busy people, I've always had a complicated relationship with breakfast. For years, more often than not, breakfast consisted of a cup of coffee
by
Kelly Bourdet
Diet & Nutrition
Crave Carbs When You're Stressed? Blame Your Inner Caveman
Of course, we've all heard the argument that our bodies didn't evolve to sit at a desk all day or to eat the kinds of food found in our modern diet.
by
Kelly Bourdet
New York
Here's A Recipe For The New Caveman Diet 400-Calorie Brownie Sundae
Some people lose their appetite when it's this hot. Us—we eat. Binge eat. We won't talk about today (Friday's cheat-day, right?!), save to say that
by
Kristian Laliberte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted