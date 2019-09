In an interview before the announcement, Nunez said this is just the beginning; these organizations are working with other companies to encourage the expansion of benefits and ensure that men and women feel like they can take advantage of leave offered by employers. Among the businesses represented on the stage, Nestlé announced its plan to evaluate its 14-week paid maternity leave policy — and share its findings publicly. Its study (and the transparency around it) is important because it takes a closer look at corporate culture to make sure that working parents have the support they need.The feeling among the members of the Working Parent Support Coalition is that change will need to happen on a corporate level before it will happen at a federal level.But with the 2016 election looming, the issue of paid leave is coming up again and again. In October's issue of Women's Health, the editors encourage readers to recognize the dire need for paid leave in this country. The magazine has also launched a petition with Change.org asking all presidential candidates to disclose their paid-leave platforms. So far, the petition has surpassed the goal of 25,000 signatures, but the magazine is still looking for more women and men to join the cause and raise awareness, regardless of whether you're a parent or ever have plans to be one."I do think it is important for everyone to be involved,"WH editor-in-chief Amy Keller Laird says. "It's essentially the proliferation of the human race, not to be super dramatic about it... It's not even a woman's issue. It's a humanity issue."It's not too late to join the campaign, sign the petition, and call for 2016 presidential candidates to take action. To read more about the Working Parents Coalition, click here . To sign the Women's Health/Change.org petition, click here . And for more coverage on this vital issue from the editors at Women's Health, click here , or join them on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #PaidLeavePays.