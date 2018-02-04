This Face Oil Made A Major Difference On My Acne Scars

Much to my surprise, the formula was not what I expected. It’s not a thick oil that leaves the skin feeling slick or greasy. Instead, it’s lightweight and it feels more like a serum. The bright orange color is also a little surprising, but fades as soon as massaged into the skin. But here's where the magic really comes in: in less than a week of use, I already started noticing a difference in the appearance of my skin. During that first week my small scars looked less noticeable. Then, after a few weeks, my larger scars started to smooth and fade a bit, too. The oil even remedied some of my troubling dry spots. My skin also feels incredibly soft and smooth, which, let's be honest, is way more than I expected. Moral of the story? No oil is a miracle in a bottle, but this one is getting a lot closer than most, which is good enough for me.